Nick Gilbert will represent the Cleveland Cavaliers at NBA lottery

Nick Gilbert will represent the Cleveland Cavaliers at the NBA lottery. (Source AP Images)

Nick Gilbert will represent the Cleveland Cavaliers at the NBA lottery.

This is the fifth time Dan Gilbert's son has represented Cleveland at the event.

The NBA Lottery will determine the position for the Cavs for the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Cavs have a 2.8 percent chance of getting the first overall pick and a 9.9 percent chance of getting a top-three pick. If the Cavs don't win the lottery they will have the eighth draft pick.

Nick was released from the hospital in late March after spending 38 days under care following brain surgery.

He was born with neurofibromatosis, a nerve disorder that causes tumors to grow anywhere within the body.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.