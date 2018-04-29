Rocky River Police want you to be aware of recent scam attempts

The Rocky River police Department is warning residents of an uptick in recent scam attempts on its residents.

One telephone scan has a caller reporting to be a family member who needs money, gift cards or cash in exchange for the release or rescue of another family member. Another scam includes a caller claiming to work for the IRS and requesting payments for a tax debt.

Senior adults are specifically targeted and are more often the victims of scams. Some numbers report that one in 18 seniors falls victim to scams annually. Unfortunately, that number may be an underestimation because many seniors do not report having been scammed.

Please report all scams and frauds--including unsuccessful attempts--to the Rocky River Police Department by calling 440-331-1234 EXT 0. In some cases, it may be necessary to speak with a Police Officer to file a report; in others, a telephone report will be sufficient.

Scams and frauds can also be reported to the AARP Elder Watch by calling 1-800-222-4444 Option 2.