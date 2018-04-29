We could reach 80 degrees by Wednesday

Do you want the good news first? High pressure is in place that should provide two days of sunshine, with temperatures hovering in the 60s and 70s.

If your inland from the lake you should see mid to upper 70s. A smile should be on your face for Wednesday which is the area's best chance to reach the 80s.

Rain may make it to the area Wednesday by 2:30 p.m., however the longer the rain holds off the better the chance we have of reaching the 80s.

By Thursday and Friday clouds are moving in, and the area is looking soggy.

