More international flights, new screening process at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

There are some big changes coming to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, including more flights overseas and a new screening system.

For the first time in nearly a decade, nonstop flights to Europe will be taking off out of Cleveland.

Wow Air and Icelandair will be offering direct flights to Iceland with connections from there to dozens of other European locations. Wow's flights start at $104 for a one-way trip, while Icelandair's prices begin at $225.

The new flights means more passengers in Northeast Ohio will no longer have to travel or transfer at other major U.S. cities like Chicago or New York City.

The first Wow airplanes will depart from Cleveland on Friday, May 4. Icelandair's service begins May 16.

In addition to the new airlines, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport announced a new process for people flying internationally that is meant to improve the Customs and Border Protection screening system.

Passengers will now be free to leave the customs area as soon as they are finished with Customs and Border Protection.

The airport notes anyone is subject to reverse screening by the Transportation Security Administration before entering Concourse A.

