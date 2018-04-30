Northeast Ohio weather: More sunshine and warmer

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A nice ridge of high pressure remains in place. This will bring in even warmer weather. The sky will be clear tonight. Sunny tomorrow and warm. Many temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. The humidity level will increase some on Wednesday. The wind will pick up out of the southwest and a front will approach the area. Temperatures will warm to above 80 degrees. There is a small chance of storms in the afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.