Fish for free in Ohio this weekend

Do you wish you could fish but you don't have a proper fishing license? Ohio anglers are invited to participate in the state's annual free fishing event that takes place from May 5-6.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is opening up the public waterways to all Ohio residents 16-years-old or older. There is no need to obtain a fishing license for this weekend's Free Fishing Days.

In 2017, the ODNR stocked more than 66 million sport fish in public waters, including Lake Erie and the Ohio River. There should be plenty of walleye, steelhead, rainbow trout, and hybrid striped bass available for reeling in.

The events offers Ohioans of all ages to experience the fun of catching a fish.

An annual fishing license for Ohio residents cost $19 per year.

