No rest for the weary: Cavs advance to face Raptors (schedule)

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

After squeaking by the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the first round, the Cleveland Cavaliers are advancing in the NBA Playoffs to face the Toronto Raptors.

The Cavs, who finished the regular season with the No. 4 rank, will be facing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

  • Game 1: Cavaliers at Raptors. Tuesday, May 1, 8 p.m.
  • Game 2: Cavaliers at Raptors. Thursday, May 3, 6 p.m. 
  • Game 3: Raptors at Cavaliers. Saturday, May 5, 8:30 p.m.
  • Game 4: Raptors at Cavaliers. Monday, May 7, 8:30 p.m.

(If necessary)

  • Game 5: Cavaliers at Raptors. Wednesday, May 9
  • Game 6: Raptors at Cavaliers. Friday, May 11
  • Game 7: Cavaliers at Raptors. Sunday, May 13

The Cavaliers have eliminated their familiar foe from the playoffs in each of the past two season. Out of three games during the 2017-18 regular season, Cleveland beat Toronto twice.

