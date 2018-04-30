No rest for the weary: Cavs advance to face Raptors (schedule)

After squeaking by the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the first round, the Cleveland Cavaliers are advancing in the NBA Playoffs to face the Toronto Raptors.

The Cavs, who finished the regular season with the No. 4 rank, will be facing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Game 1: Cavaliers at Raptors. Tuesday, May 1, 8 p.m.

Game 2: Cavaliers at Raptors. Thursday, May 3, 6 p.m.

Game 3: Raptors at Cavaliers. Saturday, May 5, 8:30 p.m.

Game 4: Raptors at Cavaliers. Monday, May 7, 8:30 p.m.

(If necessary)

Game 5: Cavaliers at Raptors. Wednesday, May 9

Game 6: Raptors at Cavaliers. Friday, May 11

Game 7: Cavaliers at Raptors. Sunday, May 13

The Cavaliers have eliminated their familiar foe from the playoffs in each of the past two season. Out of three games during the 2017-18 regular season, Cleveland beat Toronto twice.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.