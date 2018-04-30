No rest for the weary: Cavs advance to face Raptors (schedule)

After squeaking by the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the first round, the Cleveland Cavaliers are advancing in the NBA Playoffs to face the Toronto Raptors.
The Cavs, who finished the regular season with the No. 4 rank, will be facing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Cavaliers have eliminated their familiar foe from the playoffs in each of the past two season. Out of three games during the 2017-18 regular season, Cleveland beat Toronto twice.
