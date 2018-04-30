'World's Biggest Bounce House' is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer

The Big Bounce America is bring the "world's biggest bounce house" to Northeast Ohio in July, giving adults the opportunity to relive their childhood memories.

The 10,000-square-foot traveling bounce house features, giant slides, ball pits, basketball hoops, an obstacle course, and many other things. Some bounce houses even have a DJ performing.

Each house has a theme and different entertainment, like party games, competitions, and free prizes.

Get your bounce on in at Victory Park Ohio in North Ridgeville from July 13 through 15.

Purchase tickets in advance here.

