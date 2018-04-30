Two brothers from Cleveland directed record-shattering 'Avengers' movie

Joe and Anthony Russo were born and raised in Cleveland, but they are now at the top of Hollywood with their most recent film.

"Avengers: Infinity War" earned an estimated $250 million in box office sales domestically over the weekend, surpassing "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" for the highest opening weekend of all-time. The movie grossed $630 million worldwide, and has still yet to open in China.

Based on their upbringing, the Russo brothers would have seemed like unlikely picks to direct one of the biggest superhero movies ever.

Anthony was born in 1970 in Cleveland, while his brother Joe was born one year later. The pair graduated from Case Western Reserve University. Anthony studied law and his younger brother was a theatre student.

They then started their film career together with a low-budget, independent movie in 1997 featured in a small film festival. After their film "Pieces," the two continued their film degrees at UCLA, according to Business Insider.

The brothers took on several television projects, including Emmy-winning "Arrested Development" and "Community," before crossing over with several Marvel superhero movies.

The younger brother, Joe, said he collected superhero comic books since he was 10-years-old.

The Russo brother's epic brings together approximately two dozen of Marvel's most well-known superheroes, including Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, and Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

Despite their Hollywood stardom, Anthony returned to Cleveland to hold a film screening in 2016 for "Captain America: Civil War."

Other directorial film credits include the romantic comedy "You, Me and Dupree" and "Welcome to Collinwood" starring George Clooney.

Joe and Anthony Russo are also in charge of the fourth "Avengers" film, slated for a May 2019 premier.

