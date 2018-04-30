Woman robs Akron Family Dollar, punches store employee in the face

Police are on the lookout for a female who allegedly assaulted an employee while stealing merchandise from a Family Dollar store in Akron.

According to the Akron Police Department, the woman entered the Family Dollar sore at 266 East South Street in Akron on April 18.

Police say she filled a backpack with store merchandise and exited the store without paying.

When a store employee confronted the unidentified woman and tried to take the stolen goods from her, the suspect punched her in the face.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She was wearing glasses at the time of the alleged robbery.

If anybody has information regarding the incident, please contact the Akron Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, or the Summit County Crimestoppers.

