Detectives investigating homicide on Cleveland's West side

Cleveland police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting Monday morning.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 4400 block of West 149th Street before 8 a.m.

Paramedics took the unidentified male to MetroHealth Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police did not release a potential suspect description.

