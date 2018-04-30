Local high school competing in Vans shoe design competition

Clearview High School in Lorain is one of 50 high schools across the country competing for $75,000 in a shoe design competition.

The competition is sponsored by major skateboarding shoe company Vans, and hopes to reward those whose shoe closely encompasses the culture of the traditional company.

Art teacher Jacob Ward is one of the overseers at the Clearview High School competition. He says he was astounded with the amount of submissions this year.

A wide variety of designs and colors from students submissions are expected this year.

Voting closes on May 4.

