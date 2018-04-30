Firefighters rescue person trapped on the roof of a burning home

Firefighters rescue a resident who had fled to the roof of his home to escape a fire.

Crews were called to 810 Mohawk around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

When Akron firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw one of the residents trapped on the roof.

Firefighters quickly brought the resident to safety.

The fire was contained to the first floor and brought under control in about 15 minutes.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

