Strongsville schools add additional security to ensure school safety

The Strongsville Board of Education was recently approved for funding to provide security coverage at the preschool and elementary schools.

Superintendent Cameron Ryba will coordinate with the Strongsville Police Department to implement new security measures.

The plan will be to staff more security personnel on school campuses.

"The safety of our students, teachers, staff, and administration throughout the District is our top priority," said Cameron Ryba. The safety plan will go into effect April 30.

