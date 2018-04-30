29-year-old Cleveland man dies in car accident on Kelley's Islan - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

29-year-old Cleveland man dies in car accident on Kelley's Island

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
KELLEY'S ISLAND, OH (WOIO) -

Troopers say alcohol is to blame for an accident that killed a 29-year-old Cleveland man.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Brandon Caraballo was driving a Volkswagen GTI early Monday morning on East Lakeshore Drive, when he drove off the road and struck a utility pole.

Caraballo was pronounced dead at the scene.

His front seat passenger, Michael Saunders, 29, was transported by LifeFlight to Toledo St. Vincent's Hospital.

Saunders is in critical condition.

Troopers also say neither man was wearing a seat belt.

