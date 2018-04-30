Cleveland Browns sign former Wisconsin quarterback Joel Stave

Joel Stave spent time on the practice squad with the Vikings, Chiefs and Jets, before landing in Cleveland. (Source: Twitter)

According to the Cleveland Browns front office, the team has signed their fourth quarterback in a span of six weeks.

We've signed QB Joel Stave and waived three players



Details » https://t.co/pCbRMfDDMG pic.twitter.com/rH3SnB7m5h — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2018

The former Wisconsin quarterback finished his career with the Badgers in 2015. He was 31-10 as a starter holds the most wins for a QB in school history.

Stave ranked second in school history in passing yards (7,635) and touchdowns (48) and this will be his first official season out of Wisconsin.

After bouncing around a few practice squads the 6-5, 236-pound quarterback has found a new home in Cleveland.

Prior to signing with the Browns, Stave was with the New York Jets.

The new addition makes it a total of 4 quarterbacks on the roster. Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton, Baker Mayfield and now Joel Stave.

