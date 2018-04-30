Cleveland Browns sign former Wisconsin quarterback Joel Stave

According to the Cleveland Browns front office, the team has signed their fourth quarterback in a span of six weeks.
We've signed QB Joel Stave and waived three players— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2018
Details » https://t.co/pCbRMfDDMG pic.twitter.com/rH3SnB7m5h
The former Wisconsin quarterback finished his career with the Badgers in 2015. He was 31-10 as a starter holds the most wins for a QB in school history.
Stave ranked second in school history in passing yards (7,635) and touchdowns (48) and this will be his first official season out of Wisconsin.
After bouncing around a few practice squads the 6-5, 236-pound quarterback has found a new home in Cleveland.
Prior to signing with the Browns, Stave was with the New York Jets.
The new addition makes it a total of 4 quarterbacks on the roster. Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton, Baker Mayfield and now Joel Stave.
He finished his collegiate career as Wisconsin's all-time winningest quarterback, with a 31-10 record as a starter. Stave ranked second in school history in passing yards (7,635) and touchdowns (48). He is a native of Greenfield, Wis.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.