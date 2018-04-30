Cleveland Browns sign former Wisconsin quarterback Joel Stave - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns sign former Wisconsin quarterback Joel Stave

Joel Stave spent time on the practice squad with the Vikings, Chiefs and Jets, before landing in Cleveland. (Source: Twitter) Joel Stave spent time on the practice squad with the Vikings, Chiefs and Jets, before landing in Cleveland. (Source: Twitter)
According to the Cleveland Browns front office, the team has signed their fourth quarterback in a span of six weeks. 

After bouncing around a few practice squads the 6-5, 236-pound quarterback has found a new home in Cleveland. 

Prior to signing with the Browns, Stave was with the New York Jets.

The new addition makes it a total of 4 quarterbacks on the roster. Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton, Baker Mayfield and now Joel Stave

He finished his collegiate career as Wisconsin's all-time winningest quarterback, with a 31-10 record as a starter. Stave ranked second in school history in passing yards (7,635) and touchdowns (48). He is a native of Greenfield, Wis.  

