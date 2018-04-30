Coroner identifies body found in Ashtabula County

The coroner has now positively identified the man who washed ashore April 4.

According to the Ashtabula County Coroner, the victim is Steven Dreyer, 58, of Willoughby Hills.

Deputies say Dreyer's body was found in the 6700 block of Lake Road West around 12:30 p.m. that day.

The cause of death remains under investigation, but the coroner says foul play is not suspected.

