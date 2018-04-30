Cavs keys to round 2 of the NBA playoffs

The Cavs take on the Toronto Raptors Tuesday May 1. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers made it by the skin of their teeth in Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers.

To survive from here on out the Cavs have to make some important changes.

Give Tristan Thompson More Minutes

The 6-foot 9-inch forward played significant minutes for the first time all series in Game 7. In his first start of the playoffs, Thompson had a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards.

Help! Somebody. ANYBODY

Against the Indiana Pacers no player besides LeBron scored 20 points. Kevin Love, JR Smith - basically everybody not named LeBron struggled to get a rhythm going the last series. They'll have to find a groove in order for us to win.

Defend, Defend, Defend

The Toronto Raptors have depth, a scary sight for a Cavs team that needs 40+ minutes a game from their superstar. - It may be hard to keep up. The Cavs have a quick turnaround and the exhausted James admitted he needs some rest.

The Cavs went 2-1 against the Raptors in the regular season, but as you know playoffs are an entirely different story.

We'll see soon enough. The Cavs tip off against the Indiana Pacers Tuesday, May 1 at 8 p.m.

