Watch Canton Baptist Sunday at 10:30a

Watch Canton Baptist service Sunday mornings at 10:30 on CLE 43 or visit in person.
Location:
515 Whipple Ave., NW,
Canton, OH 44708
Service Times:
Saturday Adult Bible Fellowship: 6 pm
Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships: 9 am
Sunday Worship Service: 10:15 am
Sunday Evening Service: 5:00 pm
Wednesday Service: 7:00 pm
Weekly Office Hours:
Monday – Friday: 8am-4:30pm
Saturday: 9am-Noon
