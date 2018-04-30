Watch Canton Baptist Sunday at 10:30a - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Watch Canton Baptist Sunday at 10:30a

Watch Canton Baptist service Sunday mornings at 10:30 on CLE 43 or visit in person. 

Location:
515 Whipple Ave., NW,
Canton, OH 44708

Service Times:
Saturday Adult Bible Fellowship:  6 pm
Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships: 9 am
Sunday Worship Service: 10:15 am
Sunday Evening Service: 5:00 pm
Wednesday Service: 7:00 pm 

Weekly Office Hours:
Monday – Friday: 8am-4:30pm
Saturday: 9am-Noon

CantonBaptist.org

