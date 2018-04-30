Closed Captioning Problems - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Closed Captioning Problems

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WOIO/WUAB engineering team at 216-367-7459.  We accept calls using TDD (the TTY/TDD number is 216-367-7536) and are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

WOIO/WUAB
1717 East 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114


Phone: 216-367-7459 

Closed Captioning Service Line:   216-367-7535 to leave Voicemail Message regarding captioning

TDD/TTY:  216-367-7536

Fax: 334-206-7373
Email: closedcaptioning@wuab.com

 If you have questions/concerns regarding the closed captioning of WOIO or WUAB programming or to submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the WOIO/WUAB engineering team, you may write to:

Lisa McManus, Program Manager
WOIO/WUAB
1717 East 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
Phone: 216-367-7105
Fax: 334-223-5569
Email: Lmcmanus@raycommedia.com

