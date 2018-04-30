CLOSED CAPTIONING PROBLEMS

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WOIO/WUAB engineering team at 216-367-7459. We accept calls using TDD (the TTY/TDD number is 216-367-7536) and are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

WOIO/WUAB

1717 East 12th Street

Cleveland, OH 44114



Phone: 216-367-7459

Closed Captioning Service Line: 216-367-7535 to leave Voicemail Message regarding captioning

TDD/TTY: 216-367-7536

Fax: 334-206-7373

Email: closedcaptioning@wuab.com

If you have questions/concerns regarding the closed captioning of WOIO or WUAB programming or to submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the WOIO/WUAB engineering team, you may write to:

Lisa McManus, Program Manager

WOIO/WUAB

1717 East 12th Street

Cleveland, OH 44114

Phone: 216-367-7105

Fax: 334-223-5569

Email: Lmcmanus@raycommedia.com