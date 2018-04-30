The #MuteRKelly campaign is urging fans to boycott the singer - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

The #MuteRKelly campaign is urging fans to boycott the singer

#MuteRKelly is the movement that's sweeping the nation.

Over the past year a number of prominent voices in the entertainment industry have been speaking out against the defamed artist. 

In 2017 Kelly was accused of running a sex cult that included the recruitment of underage girls. 

Women of color have had enough and teamed up with the TimesUp movement to make a change.

The campaign is urging people to stop playing his music and cancel any upcoming concerts.

