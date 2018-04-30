The #MuteRKelly campaign is urging fans to boycott the singer

#MuteRKelly is the movement that's sweeping the nation.

Over the past year a number of prominent voices in the entertainment industry have been speaking out against the defamed artist.

We join the call to #MuteRKelly and insist on the safety + dignity of all women. We demand investigations into R. Kelly’s abuse allegations made by women of color + their families for two decades. We call on those who profit from his music to cut ties. #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP #WOC pic.twitter.com/TYmDRVIH00 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 30, 2018

In 2017 Kelly was accused of running a sex cult that included the recruitment of underage girls.

Women of color have had enough and teamed up with the TimesUp movement to make a change.

The campaign is urging people to stop playing his music and cancel any upcoming concerts.

