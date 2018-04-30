One tank trips. The best 'staycations' from leaving Cleveland

Gas prices are continuing to rise and according to an analyst with GasBuddy they will hover around $3 a gallon for most of the summer.

Part of the blame can be placed on the price of crude oil, refined to make gasoline, which is trading at its highest levels in three years.

So without having gas being a major cost in your vacation budget here are some of the best one tank vacations, roughly four to five hours from Cleveland.

The following vacations are planned for the weekend of July 21, including hotel and ticket prices and based on a family of four.

Hershey, Pennsylvania

Just the mere mention of Hershey should bring the smell of chocolate to your nose and a smile to your face, and for those who've been there that's exactly what happens.

The home of Milton S. Hershey has become a chocolate lovers vacation destination complete with museums like the Hershey Story Museum which offers a hands-on Chocolate Lab.

There's also an amusement and water park that's like a mini Cedar Point.

Sandusky/Cedar Point

Chances are you've been to Cedar Point already but have you ever made a whole weekend out of it for a staycation? Here's what it would cost to do the rides one day and the water park the second day.

Gas $48 (with it being closer to Cleveland this will be one take roundtrip)

Cedar Point/Cedar Point Shores $319.99 (On-line 2 day passes for four at $75 plus taxes/fees)

EconoLodge North $272.98

Parking $30 (parking is $15/day)

Total: $670.97

Columbus Zoo and water park

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is consistently ranked as one of the best zoos in the US including the Travel Channel's list of top five. The money saver here is that if you buy a ticket to the water park Zambezi Bay, admission is free to the zoo. The costly part of this trip is the hotel, located in the huge shopping area of Polaris.

Gas $48 (with it being closer to Cleveland this will be one take roundtrip)

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium $87.96 (four online tickets at $21.99)

Zoombezi Bay water park $127.96 (four online tickets at $31.99)

Parking $20 (parking is $10/day)

Fairfield Inn $322

Total: $605.92

Cincinnati/Kings Island

Maybe you've been on the Maverick at Cedar Point just too many times and you need to change up your Ohio coaster experience. A trip to Kings Island in Cincinnati maybe the answer. While you're there you can check off one of the MLB ballparks by catching a Reds game when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Gas-$96 (round trip at $3.00/gallon for a 16-gallon tank)

Kings Island $207.95 (Four tickets at $49.99 online price for one day)

Cincinnati Reds $88.50 (Four bleacher tickets, online with taxes and fees)

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Mason/Kings Island $240 (2 nights, not including fees and taxes)

Total: $632.45

