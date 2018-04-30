Huge Ukrainian aircraft makes its way to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

This massive airplane showed up at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Monday, April 30.
The airport said the cargo plane was in town to deliver a huge boiler part.
If it looks massive, that's because it is. The above picture shared by the airport on Instagram shows a 6-foot-1-inch employee underneath it. (You'll need to zoom in.)
It's a strategic airlift jet aircraft that's about 226 feet long with a 240 foot wingspan. In comparison, a Boeing 757 -- which is typically used for commercial flights -- is 155 feet long with a wingspan of 124 feet.
According to Aerospace Technology, it was designed by the Antonov ASTC in Kiev, Ukraine.
The aircraft is designed for long-range delivery and air dropping heavy and large-size cargo like machines, equipment and troops.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.
