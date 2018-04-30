Taste Buds: food and drinks for your Cinco de Mayo and Kentucky Derby parties

It’s time for Taste Buds, Cleveland 19 News’ weekly foodie video podcast. Each week, the trio, made up of Chef David Kocab, Chef Matt Mytro and Cleveland 19 News' Jen Picciano, discuss food and beverage topics, local events and industry news.

WATCH LIVE:

This week, the Taste Buds welcome special guest co-host Eric Williams, chef and owner of Momocho Mod Mex in Ohio City and El Carnicero in Lakewood.

The Taste Buds are talking about Cinco de Mayo and Kentucky Derby food.

Williams will discuss his restaurants’ plans to celebrate the Mexican holiday. His team is preparing tons of guacamole in anticipation of the holiday, which falls on a Saturday this year.

The Kentucky Derby is also on May 5. Chef Kocab will share his approach the famous "Hot Brown" sandwich often eaten as part of derby celebrations. And you can't watch the Kentucky Derby without a mint julep in your hand, or a pimento cheese sandwich.

