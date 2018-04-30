Local kid Mason Mckenrick signs with the Baltimore Ravens

Mason Mckenrick (left) was picked up as an Undrafted Free Agent by the Baltimore Ravens. (Source: WOIO)

In a follow up from our pre draft coverage we have some good news out of Mentor, Ohio.

The former John Carroll University linebacker Mason Mckenrick signed with the Baltimore Ravens the day after the NFL Draft.

The Mentor native was filled with emotions after seeing his lifelong dream fall into place.

Mason McKenrick is a Baltimore Raven pic.twitter.com/PzHcMP4qQe — News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) April 28, 2018

He got the phone call Saturday evening while celebrating with friends and family.

In a phone interview Mason said the conversation went really well, "They're excited to have me, and can't wait to get started."

He's not yet sure whether he'll lace up at linebacker or safety; but he'll be anxious to compete when he reports to the facilities on Thursday.

If all goes well, we'll see Mason a little later down the road - The Browns face off against the Baltimore Ravens on October 7, at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.