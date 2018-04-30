Cleveland Police looking for attacker who put woman in choke hold during robbery attempt

The victim's face has been concealed. Do you recognize this suspect? (Source: Cleveland Police Department)

Cleveland police detectives are on the hunt for a man who violently assaulted a woman while trying to rob her on the city's west side earlier this month.

According to police, a woman was walking to work on April 14 when a man approached her at West 85th Street and Detroit Avenue, and demanded she hand over her phone and bag.

The woman resisted, ran across the street and attempted to flag down traffic for help.

When no one stopped, the suspect reportedly ran behind the woman and placed her in a choke hold.

As she began to lose consciousness, a driver stopped and scared off the man.

The suspect is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and is 18 to 20 years old.

He was wearing a grey hooded sweat shirt, acid-washed jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police Detective Janet Murphy at jmurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us, or 216-623-5218.

