Ohio's May primary will likely attract just 30 percent of registered voters

In a little over a week, we go to the polls for the May 8 primary, but the expected turnout is nothing to brag about.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is ready to count the votes, but it looks like only 30 percent of registered voters will actually go to the polls.

"When three out of 10 vote then those other seven are allowing people to speak for them," said Cuyahoga County Board of Elections official Rev. Henry Curtis.

The primary helps whittle down the ballot, from the governor and senators to local candidates and issues.

The May 8 primary is what's called an off-election year.

It's not as popular as when presidential candidates are on the ballot.

But, the primary is key in deciding who will run against whom in November.

There has been an uptick in political ads designed to get you to vote.

The problem is getting people to cast their votes in an off-election year.

Polls open next Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m. for the primary.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.