Firefighters battle truck fire on I-271 in Warrensville Heights

A truck burst into flames Monday afternoon, triggering traffic delays and an emergency response.

Firefighters suppressed the semi truck fire near the Richmond Road exit.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the incident occurred on Interstate 271 south, and closed the express lanes.

Two victims with unknown injuries were taken to the hospital.

As of 9 p.m. Monday, the express lanes remained closed, but the local lanes are open.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.