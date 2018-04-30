Lorain man arrested after allegedly shooting co-worker to death on Cleveland's West Side

Cleveland Police arrested a 34-year-old Lorain man after he allegedly shot his 22-year-old co-worker to death on Monday following a workplace dispute.

According to police, tensions boiled over between the suspect and victim, who worked together at US Cotton LLC--located at 15501 Industrial Pkwy.

The suspect reportedly arranged a fight between the two at an offsite location.

When the pair met at 4471 West 149th St., the suspect allegedly confronted the victim, shot him several times and fled in a car.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth hospital and pronounced dead.

Lorain Police took the suspect into custody after an arrest warrant was issued.

Since charges have not yet been announced, Cleveland 19 is not naming the suspect.

The victim's identity has not been released by police.

Members of the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene.

This matter remains under investigation.

