Driving Cleveland Crazy: Jaw rattling East 9th construction plates

They are maddening and why have they been there so long?

We're talking about the steel plates on East 9th Street that choke rush hour and create distracting noise for office workers and people living downtown.

We got five answers to frequently asked questions from viewers.

Are the jaw rattling plates causing any damage to vehicles. If so, how much? Conrad's Tire and Automotive downtown tell us not a lot of damage from the plates so that's a good thing.

Why are they there? There is a problem here. That's because steam conduits underground constricted some plastic pipes. The plastic pipes shrunk, triggering maintenance around AT&T cables. It's a complicated fix.

Why is it taking so long? Put simply: a lot of people live or stay downtown now. You've got the Kipton Hotel, and then the 9. People don't want to hear concrete being broken up at 3am. That wasn't the case many years ago, so now they can only work during the day and certain hours of the day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., basically to stay away from the rush hour traffic and then there are the Indians and Cavs games. They can't be on the street during those times.

Why are they working some days and not others? That's a simple one: weather. They were supposed to work Saturday morning at 2 a.m. The weather was crummy so they couldn't work.

When is this work going to be over? Two weeks, if all goes to plan.

