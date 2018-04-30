Cleveland Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

A 16-year-old Cleveland boy was reported missing Monday at 5 p.m.

According to Cleveland Police, Rajuan Jamal Jackson left his home following a family argument, and is considered endangered as he suffers from asthma.

The boy was last seen at 10903 Morrison Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-623-5263.

