Mother's brave battle with cancer inspired Cleveland Marathon runner

Logging miles at Lakewood Park is where Clare Manoli has spent much of her time training for the Cleveland half marathon.

Manoli knows training can take a toll on your body and leave you tired and sore, but she's staying strong, just like her mom.

"Thinking about her and her strength is going to kind of get me through those 13 miles," said Manoli.

Less than two years ago, cancer took Manoli's mom, Christine, from her.

"She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in November 2015. She passed away in July of 2016, so very short time," she said. "She was just very strong, very strong, mentally, emotionally, probably there's a not a person out there who could say a bad thing about her."

Manoli said her mom's strength inspires her to live life to the fullest.

After losing her mom to cancer, Clare Manoli decided to stop saying "one day" and start saying "right now." So, she signed up for her first half marathon!



Her story airs on Cleveland 19 News at 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/9xrlnzKUaO — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) May 1, 2018

"You think about those life is short sort of things, you hear those kind of cliches a lot, but when something as tragic as what happened to me happens, you kind of you do take that to heart," she said.

For years, Manoli thought about signing up for a race. She decided it was now or never and signed up for the Cleveland half marathon.

"She'd probably say that I'm crazy," she said. "She would be absolutely very proud that I'm putting in the effort and time and she would be right there at the finish line with the rest of my family."

When she crosses the finish line in May, Manoli said she'll be full of exhaustion and satisfaction and she'll thank her mom, who helped her stay strong every step along the way.

