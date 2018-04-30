Elyria Township: 7 injured after Mercedes crashes through dentist's office

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that sent a Mercedes Benz into a local dentist's office, injuring several people.

According to troopers, the accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Monday when a Cadillac reportedly struck the Mercedes Benz from behind, sending the luxury car through the wall of Leidenheimer Dentistry, located at 42707 North Ridge Road.

Three employees suffered minor injuries and drove themselves to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

Both drivers and their passengers were taken to UH with minor injuries.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.