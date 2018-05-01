Kim Kardashian West: Khloe and Tristan are part of a 'sad situation'

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have not publicly discussed the status of their relationship, but her sister Kim Kardashian West is speaking out.

"I don't even know how to describe it besides it's so (expletive) up," Kardashian West said during an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Just days before Khloe gave birth in Cleveland, videos surfaced showing the Cavs player appearing to cheat on her on several occasions.

Kardashian West described how invested Khloe was in the relationship with Thompson, moving to Cleveland and deciding to deliver the baby girl named True in Northeast Ohio.

"I feel like Khloe always dives into relationships and puts her whole heart into everything, I mean she moved there," Kardashian West added.

She said her sister is focused on taking care of True while still in Cleveland, but said she wants alone time away from Thompson.

Khloe, who has an immense online presence, has remained relatively silent on social media since True's birth. She recently broke the silence to wish her sister Kourtney a happy birthday.

