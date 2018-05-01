Northeast Ohio weather: Staying warm with a storm risk increasin - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: Staying warm with a storm risk increasing

Posted by Jeff Tanchak, First Alert Meteorologist
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

This low humidity stuff will be ending.  We will keep the sky clear tonight.  It will be a warm night for this time of year.  Tomorrow starts out sunny but then clouds increase by afternoon.  It will be windy and a little warmer tomorrow.  A series of disturbances will be tracking close enough to us so that we have to throw in a risk of showers and storms.  Look for a few to pop up tomorrow afternoon and evening.  The models are showing a better risk of rain and storms later Wednesday night.  Thursday will be more humid and windy with a few storms around.  There is a chance of a few severe storms Thursday.

