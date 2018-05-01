Northeast Ohio weather: Staying warm with a storm risk increasing

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

This low humidity stuff will be ending. We will keep the sky clear tonight. It will be a warm night for this time of year. Tomorrow starts out sunny but then clouds increase by afternoon. It will be windy and a little warmer tomorrow. A series of disturbances will be tracking close enough to us so that we have to throw in a risk of showers and storms. Look for a few to pop up tomorrow afternoon and evening. The models are showing a better risk of rain and storms later Wednesday night. Thursday will be more humid and windy with a few storms around. There is a chance of a few severe storms Thursday.

