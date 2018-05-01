Tickets for Cavs Games 3 and 4 in Cleveland go on sale Tuesday morning

Single game tickets for Games 3 and 4 in Cleveland for the Cavaliers second-round matchup against the Toronto Raptors go on sale on Tuesday.

No rest for the weary: Cavs advance to face Raptors (schedule)

According to the Cleveland Cavaliers website, tickets for the first two Cavs home games in Round 2 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs will be available beginning at 11 a.m.

Game 3 will be played Saturday, May 5. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday, May 7.

The defending Conference Champions are ranked No. 4 in the East. They will play the No. 1-ranked Toronto Raptors. Cleveland beat the raptors two out of three times during the 2017-18 regular season.

Game 1 in Toronto is Tuesday night. Tickets to Tuesday's and Thursday's watch parties at The Q are now on sale.

Visit NBA.com for more purchasing information.

