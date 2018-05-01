'Fire weather watch' issued Tuesday for areas west of Cleveland

Dry and breezy conditions have prompted officials to issue a fire weather watch for parts of northern Ohio, west of Cleveland, effective Tuesday afternoon.

Impacted counties include Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Hancock, Seneca, Huron, Medina, Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Marion, Morrow, Holmes, and Know counties.

With high temperatures near 80 degrees and low humidity, outdoor burning is not recommended. The conditions are susceptible for the rapid spread of fire.

Depending on the conditions, the watch could be upgraded to a red flag warning Tuesday afternoon.

