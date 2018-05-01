Mentor Public Library lends out this unusual item (think driving lessons)

Books, CDs, and movies are commonly borrowed from libraries. Some systems even lend out tools and gardening equipment, but this item from the Mentor Public Library might be a first.

The MPL system is offering sets of traffic cones to library borrowers.

Is your kid learning how to drive? Firstly, our condolences. Secondly, you can now borrow a set of five traffic cones from us, so your new driver can practice.

Any adult with a good-standing library card can borrow the cones for two weeks at a time.

Use the cones for driving practice, garage sales, or any other way needed.

Five dollars in fines will be due for each day late and $10 for each cone that isn't returned.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.