Allergy season approaching, 5 tips for easing symptoms

Sneezing, itchy eyes and fatigue are among the many symptoms allergy sufferers face. Doctors say finding relief doesn't have to be a struggle.

Christen Lee helps a lot of adults and kids navigate their way to feeling better.

She's a family nurse practitioner at the CVS Minute Clinic in Lakewood. Lee said it isn't hard to tell when flowers and plants turn full bloom.

"When you start seeing that pollen on your car, that yellow powder that sticks to the windshield, that's when you know it’s here and when symptoms start too," Lee said.

The release of pollen is happening a little later around Northeast Ohio because of lingering cooler weather. Lee said allergies are especially hard on kids.

"Children are just outside a lot, so we see it a lot in children," Lee said. "Children start developing allergies symptoms as early as three years of age. They tend to peak at 10 to 12-years of age."

Over-the-counter drugs can be a lifesaver.

Lee said if symptoms don't get better with over-the-counter medications like Claritin, Allegra or Zyrtec its best to schedule an appointment with a medical professional.

Lee said there are several ways to ease allergy symptoms.

Limit time outdoors, pollen counts tend to be the highest between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Leave shoes outside in the garage keeps pollen and other allergens out of the home

Change out of clothes worn outside and toss in washing machine immediately

Close windows and use air conditioning

Vacuum and wash bed sheets frequently.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.