Stark County Sheriff Office's new K-9 is a Doberman puppy

Nadia was named after the international Romanian gymnast, Nadia Comaneci. (Source: Learnodo-Newtonic)

Nadia will eventually be placed in the Narcotics Detection Unit. (Source: Stark County Sheriff Office)

According to the Stark County Sheriff Office, the department has a new furry friend on the force.

Nadia is an 8-week-year old female Doberman, currently in training thanks to a donation from Steven Foss of Pricolici Dobermans.

The force plans on taking her on school visits to interact with children; she'll also attend parades and different community functions throughout the county.

Nadia is currently assigned to the Sheriff but will join the Narcotics Detection Unit upon completion of her training.

