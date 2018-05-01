University Hospitals details solutions to prevent future embryo, egg crisis

A new report from the Ohio Department of Health examines the complaints against the University Hospitals system where thousands of eggs and embryos were destroyed.

UH now confirms human error in embryo disaster; Amount of eggs lost doubles to 4,000

In March, a storage tank containing approximately 4,000 eggs and embryos were destroyed when a storage tank malfunctioned, now blamed on human error.

The hospital details the solutions put forward to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As part of the plan of corrections, University Hospitals said:

The container that was used for egg and embryo storage has been permanently removed.

All eggs and embryos that were in the storage container were moved to a separate container.

Liquid storage containers are now equipped with a remote alarm notification system and a 3-tiered chain of people who will receive notifications.

University Hospitals will also implement new policies for maintaining and testing equipment.

Four new liquid nitrogen storage tanks have been purchased.

A quality control council will regularly receive equipment test results.

The corrections have ensured that University Hospitals remains in compliance with Medicate Conditions of Participation after the Ohio Department of Health's visit on April 24.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.