Unauthorized immigrant finds sanctuary in Tremont church

For now, the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Cleveland is his home. (Source WOIO)

A hardworking father of four has found sanctuary at a church in Tremont, following threats of deportation.

The man in question is Eulogio Hernandez Box, who has lived in the United States for nearly 20 years.

He currently faces immediate deportation to Guatemala and separation from his family after being reported by the U.S. Immigration, Customs and Enforcement (ICE).

Box's painful journey started when he was stopped for a traffic violation, aside from this incident, he doesn't have a criminal record.

Box has been living in Central Ohio where he has been a taxpayer, active church member and community leader.

The Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ is a diverse and family oriented Protestant church in the Tremont area of Cleveland.

Everyone in the community is behind Box as he fights for his citizenship.

"We stand with interfaith friends and local supporters against policies that are harming neighbors and needlessly tearing apart families," said Pilgrim pastor Kelly Burd.

Rector Lisa O'Rear knows it will be challenging, her church in Mentor is housing an undocumented woman and son. She says "It's been a blessing and it's been challenging and it is what we're called to do as Christians."

Box is fortunate, and appears to know it.

In English he waved at cameras as he walked into the church saying "Thank you guys. Thank you very much"

Following the press conference, the church will hold a community-wide Forum on Immigration on Wednesday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.