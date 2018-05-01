Just Pay Half: Mario's International Spas - $100 Certificates for only $50

Need a great gift idea or just want to pamper yourself?

Mario's International Spa: $100 certificates for only $50!



Click here to purchase certificates NOW!

Deal Highlights

50% Off Certificates!

Spa services and/or packages

$50 gets you $100 to spend on services at Mario's International Hotel and Spa!

Description

Mario's International Spa Hotel & Cabin Restaurant beckons those searching for a comfortable retreat... Where your departure will be the only difficult part of your stay. Mario's Spas offer body therapies in an Old World atmosphere with state-of-the-art technologies. Known as a leader in "specialized" spa therapies, Mario's provides a full selection of health and beauty treatments featuring expertise in Endermologie, Microdermabrasion, and an assortment of Women's Wellness programs. Mario's International is an Oasis for the Mind, Body and Spirit offering holistic and Thai treatments. Plan your next corporate/group event at Mario's, in their banquet and conference centers, that accommodate up to 150 guests. Before or after (or during) your spa experience, enjoy the culinary masterpieces of The Cabin restaurant. Day, evening and overnight packages await you, for individuals, couples, business professionals, and wedding parties utilizing their Quaint Intimate Boutique Hotel housing 14 rooms. From dining to the largest array of spa treatments and beauty services, indulge your senses at Mario's and give the gift of wellness and pampering!

Restrictions

Valid for services only

Not valid with other discounts/promotions

No cash or credit back on unused amount

No more than one certificate per visit

Valid at Aurora, Ohio location

Tax and gratuity are not included

Gift Certificate will expire 6 month(s) from the date of purchase

Purchase Agreement

Your Certificate(s) will be mailed within 7-10 days

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused vouchers or missed events

Certificate(s) not redeemable for cash

Cleveland 19 Just Pay Half & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments

Location:

Mario's International Hotel and Spa

35 East Garfield Road

Aurora, OH 44202330-562-9171

Website

Map