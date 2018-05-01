Just Pay Half: Mario's International Spas - $100 Certificates for only $50

Click here to purchase certificates NOW!
Mario's International Spa Hotel & Cabin Restaurant beckons those searching for a comfortable retreat... Where your departure will be the only difficult part of your stay. Mario's Spas offer body therapies in an Old World atmosphere with state-of-the-art technologies. Known as a leader in "specialized" spa therapies, Mario's provides a full selection of health and beauty treatments featuring expertise in Endermologie, Microdermabrasion, and an assortment of Women's Wellness programs. Mario's International is an Oasis for the Mind, Body and Spirit offering holistic and Thai treatments. Plan your next corporate/group event at Mario's, in their banquet and conference centers, that accommodate up to 150 guests. Before or after (or during) your spa experience, enjoy the culinary masterpieces of The Cabin restaurant. Day, evening and overnight packages await you, for individuals, couples, business professionals, and wedding parties utilizing their Quaint Intimate Boutique Hotel housing 14 rooms. From dining to the largest array of spa treatments and beauty services, indulge your senses at Mario's and give the gift of wellness and pampering!
Mario's International Hotel and Spa
35 East Garfield Road
Aurora, OH 44202330-562-9171
