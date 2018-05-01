Elderly driver gets confused and crashes into neighbor's home

Police say driver was confused between reverse and drive. (Source: WOIO)

An elderly driver loses control of her car and slams into the front of her neighbor's porch Tuesday morning.

According to Cleveland police, this happened around 10 a.m. in the 3800 block of E. 112th.

Officers say the woman was parked in her neighbor's driveway and got confused between drive and reverse.

She tells officers she thought she had the car in drive, but she was actually in reverse.

The elderly woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Nobody else was hurt.

Dominion East Ohio crews were called to the scene to turn off the gas.

