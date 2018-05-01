Allergens flooding Northeast Ohio as spring settles in

Spring is finally here in #THELAND, and for many that means sneezing and itching.

Allergy season is upon us and according to experts, this time could be a doozy!

Dr. Dawn Zacharias, University Hospitals' allergist says now that the season is here and the temps are higher, allergies are more prevalent.

"Typically the rain tends to clean the air so all the rainy days we had, allergens were decreased, but now that the sun is out and the grass is good and wet, it's growing like crazy," she said.

And for her, that means more patients.

"This past week we've actually had quite a few phone calls about increased symptoms due to allergies and with this warm weather, we'll expect more," she said.

Not great news for those who suffer allergies with symptoms like runny noses, itchy eyes, sneezing and congestion.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says more than 50 million Americans have experienced various types of allergies each year and allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S.

James Queesenberry has been getting allergy shots since he was 13 years old.

"Dust mites, pollen, I think those two mainly, leaf molds, I'm actually allergic to a lot of things."

But he says he has it under control this year, especially now that he's working inside a building instead of outside where he used to be a landscaper.

"At this point, it's just something I've dealt with, I've kind of gotten used to it, sometimes I get flare ups. A few weeks back, it kind of knocked me out for a bit," he said.

Dr. Zacharias says key for James is that he treats his allergies before they get bad. Being aware of what makes you sick is important and minor adjustments could be key.

"Don't open up the windows in your house, keep your windows in your cars closed," she said. "After you come in, you want to shower, change your clothes and not take those allergens to bed with you."

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.