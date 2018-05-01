Metrohealth to host free transgender job fair

The MetroHealth System is teaming up with several local business for the fair. (Source PIXABAY.com)

The job market can be tough for everyone, but especially those in the transgender community.

For that reason alone, MetroHealth System partnered with local businesses to host a Transgender Job Fair on Saturday, May 12.

Participants will be able to network with employers and business professionals for new opportunities.

The day will begin with a free hot breakfast at 8:00 a.m., followed by the job fair that will kick off at 9:00 a.m.

The fair will take place at MetroHealth's main campus - 2500 MetroHealth Drive, Cleveland, OH.

Ohio Representative Nickie Antonio will deliver the keynote address. - In 2011 she became the first openly gay member of the Ohio General Assembly when she took office.

Attendees are encouraged to come with resumes in hand, as employers are actively seeking new team members.

The participating employers include

Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Metroparks

Cuyahoga County Public Library

Giant Eagle

Hyland

Keller Williams

KeyBank

MetroHealth

PNC

Starbuck's

*The list will continue to grow

