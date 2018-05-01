Cab driver maced and robbed in Akron

Officers are looking for two women who robbed and maced a cab driver.

According to Akron police, the car driver picked up the female suspects around 1 a.m. on Monday in the 300 block of Noah Avenue and then drove them to the 400 block of Beechwood Avenue.

When they were in the area of Madison Avenue and Work Drive, one of the suspects sprayed the female driver with mace.

The other suspect then reached over and grabbed the cab driver's bag which contained her driver's license, debit card, birth certificate and social security card.

The suspects also apparently tried to grab the her cell phone.

After the attack, the suspects ran from the cab and the driver went back to Rides-4-Less headquarters on South Arlington.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police.

