Teen criticized for wearing Chinese dress to high school prom (p - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Teen criticized for wearing Chinese dress to high school prom (photos)

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A Utah high school senior is facing backlash after she wore a Chinese dress, traditionally known as a "cheongsam," to her prom.

Keziah Daum says she found the dress in a vintage clothing store and wanted to show "appreciation" to the Asian culture, but many are accusing her of cultural appropriation after wearing it to her school dance.

Many felt that she shouldn't have worn the dress because she isn't Chinese.

Supporters of the high school senior say her critics are being too sensitive.

Since posting the first photos of her dress, Daum's tweet was liked more than 90,000 times as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly