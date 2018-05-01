Teen criticized for wearing Chinese dress to high school prom (photos)

A Utah high school senior is facing backlash after she wore a Chinese dress, traditionally known as a "cheongsam," to her prom.

Keziah Daum says she found the dress in a vintage clothing store and wanted to show "appreciation" to the Asian culture, but many are accusing her of cultural appropriation after wearing it to her school dance.

To everyone who says I’m ignorant, I fully understand everyone’s concerns and views on my dress. I mean no harm. I am in no way being discriminative or racist. I’m tired of all the backlash and hate when my only intent was to show my love. — Keziah (@daumkeziah) April 28, 2018

Many felt that she shouldn't have worn the dress because she isn't Chinese.

My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress. https://t.co/vhkNOPevKD — Jeremy Lam (@jere_bare) April 27, 2018

Careful ur privilege is showing — mads?? (@maadalenn) April 28, 2018

This isn’t ok. I wouldn’t wear traditional Korean, Japanese or any other traditional dress and I’m Asian. I wouldn’t wear traditional Irish or Swedish or Greek dress either. There’s a lot of history behind these clothes. Sad. — Jeannie (@JeannieBeanie99) April 28, 2018

She is wearing a traditional dress that is reserved for special occasions and by her, a non-Chinese woman, thinking she is entitled to our culture, she is profiting (does not necessarily mean $$) from it. That is cultural appropriation. Cultural appropriation is racism. — Thao (@thaooocu) April 28, 2018

Supporters of the high school senior say her critics are being too sensitive.

I'm sorry you have to go through this. I'm Singaporean Chinese and am so glad you chose to wear a cheongsam to prom! In Singapore, we celebrate diversity in schools on a special day (called Racial Harmony Day) by wearing traditional costumes of other races!?? — amanda c. (@ideegamine) May 1, 2018

I’m asian and this is so dramatic. Let her wear whatever she wants she looks amazing and it’s just a dress. There are lot bigger issues than who wears what. — Becca Rhoten (@BeccaRhoten) May 1, 2018

Dear @daumkeziah, you looked stunning in the Qipao. Prom is a very important day and Thank you for using such a special occasion to show your appreciation to the Chinese culture. If you feel down, remember Nicole Kidman & her Oscar dress by Dior! <3 Stay Strong! pic.twitter.com/f9ffQV71AX — Frieda Chan (@friedaflute) April 30, 2018

Since posting the first photos of her dress, Daum's tweet was liked more than 90,000 times as of Tuesday morning.

