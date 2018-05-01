Kevin Love featured in NBA's new mental health awareness campaign

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love is the subject of a new public service announcement from the NBA that is aimed at breaking "the stigma around seeking assistance for your mental well being."

Love is featured alongside DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors.

"Everyone walks around with something you can't see," Love says in the 30-second video that was published by the NBA on Monday. "The best thing that I did was to come out and say, 'Hey look, I need some help."'

DeRozan has been credited by Love for giving him the courage to publicly share his own struggles with mental health and panic attacks.

In March, Love penned an essay about his struggles with mental health issues for The Players' Tribune.

