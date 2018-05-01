Benefit at Greater Cleveland Food Bank will make 1.3 million meals, fundraising record broken

An event at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank broke records by raising enough money to provide 1.3 million meals.

The event benefited the 27th Annual Harvest for Hunger campaign. More than 1,000 guests spent the evening sampling superb cuisine and beer and wine from 50 of Cleveland's finest restaurants.

Guests bid on more than 60 Silent Auction prizes, including: tickets to Hamilton, the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at an Indians game and tickets to the the dugout suite.

More than 30 celebrity servers including our own Cleveland 19's Carl Monday as well as other TV and radio personalities helped serve delicious dishes.

